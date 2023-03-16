Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 16, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Big Brunch 

By
click to enlarge FEED ME Daniel Levy hosts the new HBO Max cooking competition series The Big Brunch. - COURTESY PHOTO BY JEREMY KOHM/WARNER BROTHERS PRESSROOM
  • Courtesy Photo By Jeremy Kohm/Warner Brothers Pressroom
  • FEED ME Daniel Levy hosts the new HBO Max cooking competition series The Big Brunch.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

bingeable.png

I know, I know—what new can a cooking competition show really offer? But hear me out. This one focuses on the best meal there is—the one you'll wait in line for an hour outside the new pop-up eatery to enjoy, the one where Champagne is basically a necessity, the one that justifies waffles at noon. That's right—it's brunch time!

Our three judges are Daniel Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, and Will Guidara. Contestant are given different challenges, and each has their own strengths, whether that be baking or vegan delights or down-home, Southern-style cooking. Each is vying for a cash prize that will allow them to either open or expand their culinary business.

Levy is charming, a liaison between the judges table and the mad-dash energy going on in the kitchen. El-Waylly is a chef and a tough critic. I mean, she won't eat delivery pizza—that's how bougie she is. Guidara is somewhere in between the two—tough but kind. This is one of those lovely shows where the contestants root for each other, work together, and collaborate. You'll be cheering them on from episode one, and you'll be making reservations for next weekend by episode two. (eight 52-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. The Last of Us Read More

  2. Charlie Rugg showcases the bigger picture with And Also... at SLOMA Read More

  3. Los Lobos plays Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center on March 14 Read More

  4. Digital Art Group SLO presents PIXELS, Portals, and Paradigms Read More

  5. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre mildly entertains Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation