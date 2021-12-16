click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Walt Disney Pictures

BEHIND THE SCENES Get a front row seat to The Beatles as they collaborate on their final album, Let It Be, in The Beatles: Get Back, a fascinating three-part miniseries screening on Disney Plus.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Lovely Bones, They Shall Not Grow Old) directs this documentary culled from in-studio footage of The Beatles in 1969 and 1970 as they developed their final album, Let It Be, which at the time had the working title Get Back. The footage was originally captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary Let It Be, which depicted rancor among the band members.

Jackson's documentary paints a somewhat different picture of one of rock's most seminal bands in its twilight. Playful, friendly, and synergistic—they hardly seem like a band on the verge of implosion, and though Lindsay-Hogg's documentary made it seem like Paul McCartney ended the band, the truth is more complex. John Lennon and Yoko Ono are much more responsible, and I had no idea that George Harrison actually quit and came back during the making of Let It Be.

For me, the most amazing thing about this long piece of film is watching these classic songs come together organically. Paul or John might come in with an idea, a riff, or a chorus, but watching the band work together to flesh out the song was revelatory. And Jackson wisely lets the footage tell the story—no narration or explanation, just a fly-on-the-wall view of creative genius in action. I have a new appreciation for The Beatles. (three episodes totaling seven hours and 48 min.) Δ