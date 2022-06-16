click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of HBO, Proverbial Pictures, And Sister Pictures

INNOCENT? When Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) suddenly becomes responsible for the one thing she didn't want—a baby—things get weird, and maybe even cursed, in The Baby, streaming on HBO Max.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Everywhere Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) looks there are babies. Whether it's poker night with her girlfriends suddenly infiltrated by their infants, pregnancy announcements, or her sister Bobbi's (Amber Grappy) desperation to become an adoptive mother, Natasha can't escape.

When she goes to unwind at an AirBnB in an odd seaside cabin at the bottom of a steep cliff, she's suddenly thrust into motherhood when a cute little baby literally lands in her arms. It's soon clear that as darling as the little munchkin may be, there's something sinister about him. Every time he's separated from Natasha, something terrible happens to those around him, and that makes escaping his tiny little grip impossible for her.

In a flashback, we learn the child's dark origin story after Natasha meets up with Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla), who has a special knowledge of why and how the baby gained his sinister powers. Witness rituals, groups of murderous youngsters, battles of good vs. evil, and the mental uncoiling of all who surround the boy. I'm excited for another season. It's funny and dark, and its short episodes flew by. (eight 23- to 35-min. episodes)