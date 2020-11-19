Got a News Tip?
November 19, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The ARTery in Atascadero seeks artists for its annual Under $200 Art Show 

By

The ARTery in Atascadero is accepting submissions for this year's rendition of its annual Under $200 Art Show, an unjuried showcase open to all skill levels. Artists hoping to participate can submit their artworks through the end of November. There is no entry fee. The ARTery is seeking one or two original art pieces from each participant that can be displayed freestanding or on the gallery's walls.

The Under $200 Art Show aims to showcase a diverse selection of artworks priced to be attainable for the average art collector, according to press materials. The show will open during the first week of December and is scheduled to run through January.

Call (805) 464-0533 or visit the1artery.com/gallery to find out more about this year's showcase and other updates from the ARTery. The gallery is located at 5890 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Δ

