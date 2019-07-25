One, two, three: Are you curious which fruits, spices, herbs, cheese, and chocolates go with three different varieties of Parrish wines? On Friday, July 26, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Estate chef Rachel Ponce and Director of Wine Experiences Vanessa Igel will be teaching an intro class on wine and food pairing basics on Friday Foodie Night (tickets, $25, may be purchased at parrishfamilyvineyard.com) ... Kelp Farm is hosting an Intro to Sea Greens Dinner with a prep class on Sunday, July 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Oak Creek Commons (635 Nicklaus St. in Paso Robles). The prep class, $10, will center on learning to cook with sea greens and other marine delights and the benefits of adding sea vegetables to your diet. There will also be a short presentation on restorative ocean farming. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for $15—local mussels cooked with white wine, shallots, herbs and pepper dulse (a seaweed), and pasta (seaweed or wheat); California seaweed salad; bread; seaweed pesto; nori butter; and seaweed ice cream sundaes (spots are limited, so reserve on Kelp Farm's Facebook page) ... Meet Barbara Hartley of Hartley Farms behind the packing shed at Talley Farms from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, for a Berries, Jams, and Pies, Oh My! Workshop to learn how to take the season's freshest berries and turn them into tasty jams and pies. All workshop materials, a jar of farm crafted jam, and a fresh, locally grown lunch is included in each $65 ticket. The workshop, hosted by FARMsteadED, will also include a private tour of Talley Farms and produce packing operations (2900 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande; tickets may be purchased at FARMsteaded.com). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre says, 'Oh my,' to berries, jams, and pies. Send fruit filling to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.