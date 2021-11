Video Courtesy Of Paul Irving And Big Big SLO

Read Glen Starkey’s story here!

And the winners are ...

Best Album

• Graybill, High Tide/Low Tide

• The Tipsy Gypsies, Ten

• About Time, About Time

Best Songwriter

• The Tipsy Gypsies, "Old Together"

• Bob and Wendy, "When I Needed You"

• Miss Leo, "Sparrow"

Youth

• Rio Fleming, "Reach You"

Hip-Hop

• Rogue Status, "Up in Smoke"

• Rogue Status, "Whatitdo"

• b poz, "Makin Moves"

Open

• Louie & Talia Ortega, "Mi Perro"

• The Bogeys, "Skelly Klater"

• Blythe Berg, "Noodles"

R&B/Blues

• The Tipsy Gypsies, "Hunger"

• Pete Pidgeon, "Wasted Child"

• The Santa Cruz Family Band, "Mama"

Rock/Alternative

• Lu Lu & The Cowtippers, "Just Begun"

• Ghost/Monster, "Nice Guys"

• Carbon City Lights, "Dive in a River"

Country/Americana/Folk

• Miss Leo, "Desert Queen"

• The Fearless Messenger of Love, "Tennessee"

• Nicole Stromsoe, "I Am Fine"

Readers' Choice

• The Santa Cruz Family Band, "Mama"

Drawing winner

• Mike Boudreau won the Ernie Ball Music Man guitar Δ