The 11th annual New Times Music Awards honors our local scene on Nov. 8 at SLO Brew Rock 

Even though the New Times Music Awards is a competition, there won't be any losers at the SLO Brew Rock Event Center this Friday, Nov. 7 (doors at 6 p.m.; music at 7 p.m.; all ages; $15 general, $10 for students, free for veterans and active duty military at ticketweb.com). That's because every band competing for Best Live Performance has already won one of the five genre categories: Domestic Tiger in rock/alternative; Ynana Rose in country/folk/Americana; Danté Marsh in R&B/blues; Kody Balboa in hip-hop/rap; and The Bogeys in the open category.

Each one of these acts is worth the price of admission, and attendees will also see youth category winner Harmony Chabot perform. Plus, you'll be on hand when second and third place genre winners claim their prize, as well as first through third winners in the Best Album and Best Songwriter competitions. It's a great night to support your local live music scene!

Grab a copy of the 11th annual NTMAs CD, which features tracks by all the winners, and enjoy an amazing night of live music, great food and drink, and camaraderie! American General Media Program Director and on-air personality Suzanne Schonig will emcee the evening. Come hang out with the SLOhemians and local glitterati!

Also at SLO Brew Rock, don't forget about folk pop singer-songwriter Mason Jennings playing this Thursday, Nov. 7 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $21 at slobrew.com). Special guest Forest Sun will open the show!

Local favorites Próxima Parada play the Rock on Saturday, Nov. 9 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $12 at slobrew.com). The quartet signed to NYC-based label AntiFragile and recently dropped a new album, Kind Reminder, which has garnered track placements on one of Spotify's most influential Soul/R&B playlists, "Soul 'n' the City." Check out their first single, "Musta Been A Ghost." They're touring up and down the California coast through November.

Four on the dance floor

The Fremont Theater is hitting hard over the next week with four great nights of music, starting this Thursday, Nov. 7, with NYC indie pop act The Drums (doors at 8 p.m.; all ages; $27.31 at Boo Boo's and fremontslo.com), with Cowgirl Clue opening. The Drums are touring in support of their fifth album, Brutalism. Frontman Jonny Pierce looks at Brutalism as an extension of self-care.

"In order to take care of yourself, you have to ask questions. Those are the things I needed to confront. It's interesting talking about the past, dealing with things that are long overdue. I'm delivering something unsure and unclear," he said in press materials.

California Roots presents Kingston-based reggae act Alborosie and the Shengen Clan at the Fremont Theater on Saturday, Nov. 9 (8 p.m.; all ages; $27.31 at Boo Boo Records or fremontslo.com), with Arise Roots and Rastan opening. Roots, dancehall, and dub are on the menu!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Mt. Joy

SPREADING THE INDIE ROCK JOY Indie rockers Mt. Joy plays the Fremont on Nov. 13, with amazing frontman Matt Quinn and his killer voice!

Indie rockers Mt. Joy play the Fremont on Wednesday, Nov. 13 (8 p.m.; all ages; $29.65 general or $62.50 VIP at Boo Boo's or fremontslo.com), with The Wild Reeds opening. Mt. Joy frontman Matt Quinn has a killer voice, and the band writes great hook-laden songs. You'll dig them!

Whitey Morgan brings his gritty guitar sound and even grittier voice to the Fremont next Thursday, Nov. 14 (8 p.m.; all ages; $33.17 general or $91.82 VIP at Boo Boo Records or fremontslo.com), with Alex Williams opening. If you like your honky-tonk whiskey soaked and raw as hell, check out Whitey Morgan.

Three at The Siren

Numbskull and Good Medicine Presents delivers a hat trick of musical goodness at Morro Bay's The Siren this week starting with Noah Gundersen on Friday, Nov. 8 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 presale at Boo Boo's and eventbrite.com or $25 at the door), who's touring in support of his new album, Lover.

This guy's new album is best described by the guy himself in his very own e.e. cummings all-lower-case way: "on valentines day, 2019, i was in bed with my girlfriend, in a hotel room in seattle, tripping on mushrooms. i was showing her bits and pieces of the album in its then unfinished form. at the time it was going to be called 'i hope you meet everything you fear.' i guess it still could be. but as i was hearing the songs outside of my own ego, i began to see a pattern. or more so a person. a boy. a boy who had tried really hard for a long time to fill a space in his heart. a boy who didn't know how to be alone, but regardless spent most of his time floating in his own head. a boy who really, really wanted to experience love—a majestic love, an epic love. and in the end, a boy who didn't have anything to prove anymore."

Awesome Austin roots rock act Micky and the Motorcars return on Saturday, Nov. 9 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at Boo Boo's and eventbrite.com or $18 at the door). They've been putting in hard touring miles for 13 lucky years, and it shows in how road worthy and tight this band is. Two brothers and founding members—Micky Braun (lead vocals and guitar) and Gary Braun (guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and vocals)—are recently reinvigorated by new recruits Josh Owen (lead guitar, pedal steel guitar), Joe Fladger (bass), and Bobby Paugh (drums). The band's new album, Long Time Comin', was released on Nov. 1.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Charley Crockett

COOL COUNTRY Charley Crockett plays The Siren on Nov. 12, bringing his amazing throwback sounds to Morro Bay's only nightclub.

Everything about Charley Crockett, who plays on Tuesday, Nov. 12 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15.50 at Boo Boo's and eventbrite.com or $20 at the door), is cool as hell, from the old-school way he dresses, to his classic AM country radio voice, to his amazing throwback songs and perfectly selected covers such as "Good Time Charley's Got the Blues." He's touring in support of The Valley, which came out on Sept. 20 of this year. The album "chronicles his hard upbringing on the south Texas border in San Benito and his single mom's move to Dallas, but it also distills the essence of Crockett's fierce and restless independence," according to press materials. I heard a couple of the tracks online and am buying the album on vinyl ASAP!

More music...

The second annual Pozo Saloon Old Time Music Gathering returns to the historic tavern on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10, to play traditional American music (jamming starts at 11:30 a.m. on the front porch, back porch, and all around the grounds; all ages; mostly free). Old timey musicians are invited to join in and jam!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Slo Country Stumblers

OLD TIME DELIGHTS The Pozo Saloon hosts two days of traditional American music on Nov. 9 and 10, when the second annual Pozo Saloon Old Time Music Gathering returns with all-day music and a special Saturday night concert with The SLO County Stumblers.

David Bragger and Susan Platz will offer a workshop on old-time fiddle duets with bowing. There will also be a workshop offered by the ladies of Old Time Machine. Donations for both workshops are welcome. On Saturday evening, check out the concert featuring The SLO County Stumblers and the Have More Fun Stringband (5:30 p.m.; all ages; $10 suggested donation).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Peter Yelda

PHILANTHROPY FOR THE PHILANTHROPIST Peter Yelda, who has a new album out, is hosting a fundraiser on Nov. 10 at SLO's Mount Carmel Lutheran Church for local philanthropist Dr. Andrew Peterson, who's recovering from emergency heart surgery.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Gloria Campaner

YOUNG LIONESS World-renowned Italian pianist Gloria Campaner plays Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center Pavilion on Nov. 13.

Dr. Andrew Peterson is the kind of guy who's always ready to help out someone in need. So when his friend, local guitar builder and musician Peter Yelda, discovered Dr. Peterson was struggling after his recent heart surgery, he leapt into action and enlisted Grammy Award winner Louie Ortega and guitarist and composer Jon Stephen to join him for an afternoon fundraising concert at SLO's Mount Carmel Lutheran Church on Sunday, Nov. 10 (3 to 5 p.m.; all ages; $20 suggested donation at the door). Dr. Peterson had insurance, but a recent flood took out his house and savings. Come on down and enjoy some great music and help out a great guy. You can also pick up a copy of Yelda's excellent new CD, All Along the Way, which features a bevy of our best local players and Yelda's beautiful songs and stunning guitar work.

World-renowned Italian pianist Gloria Campaner plays Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center Pavilion this Wednesday, Nov. 13 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $14 general, $9 students at (805) 756-4849). She'll perform a concert titled Home, featuring two touchstones of romantic piano repertoire: Robert Schumann's "Kinderszenen" and Frédéric Chopin's "Preludes." Δ

