August 23, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

That's amore 

By

Holy macaroni, Batman: Brian and Stephanie Terrizzi have opened a new pasta factory in Paso Robles' Tin City, and we can't wait to get the water boiling. Etto Pastificio is the product of Brian's time spent studying pasta making in Italy, and now it's ground-zero for picking up freshly made pasta on the fly (learn more at ettopastificio.com). ... Giovanni Grillenzoni, chef/owner of the Harmony Cafe at 824 Main St. in Cambria is offering a new menu beginning this Aug. 24 featuring barramundi (sea bass) wrapped in eggplant with saffron sauce; pan-sautéed swordfish with apricot and fennel; braised lamb shanks; seared scallops with heirloom tomatoes; and double pork chops marinated in maple sugar. For dessert? Try the zuccotto, inspired by the Duomo in Florence, Italy (a semi-frozen, rum-flavored cream covered in chocolate, served with berries). Yum! Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain could eat fish every day forever and ever. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

