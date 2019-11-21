Thanksgiving nibbles 

Watch a Thanksgiving Mystery Box Culinary Throwdown when Krush 92.5's Team Cork Dorks takes on KVEC 920 AMs' Team First Look with Andy Morris and Scott Taylor on Nov. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Idler's Home, 122 Cross St., SLO. The teams have to create three traditional Thanksgiving side dishes! The free, kid-friendly event will include complimentary bites and beverages ... If you order by Nov. 21, you can have Cass Winery's Executive Chef Michael Learned cook you a Thanksgiving meal to go. The menu includes: citrus and apple-brined Mary's organic turkey, parmesan scalloped potatoes layered with a house-made bechamel, brown butter and sage sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with syrah onions and Cass bacon, ginger and jalapeño cranberry jam, peppered turkey gravy, and classic pumpkin pie. The Take and Bake Thanksgiving Meal will be ready for pickup on Nov. 27 any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Barrel Room, Cass Winery (7350 Linne Road, Paso; $195 per meal, $156 wine club members; reserve yours now at casswines.com) ... AJ Fernandez Cigars will be featuring the new San Lotano Dominicano cigar for a Thanksgiving Event at Boyd's Tobacco & Elegant Gifts on Nov. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. It will include appetizers, a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner, cigar specials, and a raffle (625 Spring St., Paso; $20 (free for club members) at boydstobaccoandelegantgifts.com; must be 21 years or older). Δ

