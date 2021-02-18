Got a News Tip?
February 18, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Thanks, SLO County 

Thanks to an outpouring of generosity from the community during this past holiday season, The Salvation Army was able to assist hundreds of needy families and individuals in San Luis Obispo County.

Our volunteer bell-ringers deserve special acknowledgment for safely showing up during a pandemic to greet people and accept donations. We also want to give a big shout-out to the numerous fire departments and police stations, churches, banks, and other organizations that provided space and helped collect food and toys. But most of all, we say thank you to this amazing community. Because of you, we were able to provide food, clothing, gift cards, books, and toys to many grateful individuals.

Capt. Elaine Mansoor

executive director and pastor

The Salvation Army

San Luis Obispo County

