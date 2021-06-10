Got a News Tip?
June 10, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Thanks for your service, Tommy Gong 

The League of Women Voters wishes to thank SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong for his many years of service to the voters of San Luis Obispo County. We will miss him. He and his staff have done an exemplary job securing and processing our votes, particularly during the demanding 2020 elections. Last year's elections were conducted in a safe, fair, and secure manner, resulting in a record turnout. It is unfortunate that uninformed, even abusive, comments and misinformation have taken center stage and put San Luis Obispo County in the national news in a negative way.

Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and it is critical that elections and the office of county clerk-recorder are approached in a professional and non-partisan manner. We would hope that the SLO County Board of Supervisors realizes the importance of this. We will be closely following how the board moves forward with filling the opening in this vital elected office.

Cindy Marie Absey

Ann Havlik

co-presidents

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

