I'm writing to give kudos to Peter Johnson for his article regarding Miossi Open Space and the city of SLO's conservation program ("Connecting Trails," Get Outside, Spring 2022). Last Sunday, March 27, I was working out at Miossi and saw more hikers than I have ever seen. I asked a woman from Arroyo Grande how she heard about the hike and she said, "I read about it in a magazine at the grocery store about getting outside." Great work and thank you!

Niels Grether

ranger maintenance worker

SLO