Thank you, election workers 

With the recent celebration of our county's 246th Independence Day, we would like to recognize, among those who keep our democracy strong, SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano and her staff at the county Elections Office. They worked diligently to run a safe, secure, and fair primary election in our county. It was a difficult election due in part to the long ballot and the need to count so many vote-by-mail ballots. Stepping up to the challenge, our local election officials, their staffs, hundreds of volunteers, and the USPS employees who delivered the ballots made it work. Voter turnout was high for a primary election at about 50 percent.

We also want to thank the candidates who participated in the election. We salute your commitment to public service. Running for public office is not easy, and we admire those who make the sacrifices necessary to do so.

Voting is the life's blood of our democracy. The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is dedicated to protecting the right to vote. We are immensely proud of our elections officials and their staffs. They, like their counterparts in communities across our nation, have worked to ensure the integrity of our elections. We are fortunate to have them working for us to protect our precious right to vote.

Cindy Marie Absey

president

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County