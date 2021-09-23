Thank you, election workers 

The Sept. 14 recall election presented real challenges to our SLO County election officials. In the short span of two months they sent vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters, found polling places in communities throughout the county, and recruited and trained staff and volunteers to run the election.

With COVID-19 still raging, they instituted health and safety precautions to protect both the voters and the poll workers.

They made it work. Voters were able to either mail in their ballots, drop them off at designated drop boxes, or vote in person at a traditional polling place. When all the ballots are processed and counted, turnout will be nearly 70 percent, high for a special election and higher than the state average.

The League of Women Voters thanks the elections officials and their staffs for their commitment to the election process. We thank the voters for participating in the election, the community institutions that provided their facilities as polling places, and the legion of volunteers who gave their time to make this a smooth, trouble-free election. This includes volunteers from the League of Women Voters who worked at polling places around the county, in keeping with our mission to empower voters and defend democracy.

Civic engagement is alive and well in our county. We should all be proud.

Cindy Marie Absey

president

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County