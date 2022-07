ArtSocial 805 will host its next Bubbles and Brushes event on Saturday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the 15 Degrees C Wine Shop and Bar, located at 624 S. Main St., unit 101, Templeton. Participants of the workshop will complete a painting of a dandelion.

Tickets to the event are $45. Admission includes a drink and all materials needed. Visit artsocial805.com for more info. Δ