Templeton Tennis Ranch wants to host more events 

Residents raised traffic, noise, and parking concerns at an August 23 SLO County Planning Commission hearing on whether to allow the Templeton Tennis Ranch to host more events.

Tennis Ranch owner Ralph Goehring requested a permit modification that would allow the event center to add 58 more events per year with up to 150 guests.

During public comment at the Aug. 23 meeting, area resident Brian Weiss, who lives less than a mile away from the ranch on Championship Lane, said he and five of his neighbors are concerned about the potential increase in traffic coming to their cul-de-sac from the ranch.

"We still get what I call 'lookie-loos' that drive down and in a lot of cases at excessive speeds. In cul-de-sacs, there are children and pets, especially on weekend, we're playing outside, so we already get too much traffic," he said.

Other concerns expressed by residents included a lack of parking on Championship Lane, noise from events such as weddings, and decreasing property values.

Ranch General Manager Chris Fouquet said the facility made the request because it will soon have a permanent building to properly house events in.

Up until the beginning of the summer, events were held in a large white temporary tent. The tent was replaced with the construction of a 4,230 square-foot permanent multipurpose building for indoor events.

Fouquet said the additional events wouldn't mean additional people as the facility already has a maximum occupancy.

"If we had 250 people or a banquet, we're not having a tournament here at the same time. It's one or the other," he said.

The hearing was continued to Sept. 27. Δ