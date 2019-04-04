Templeton production of 'Newsies' holds auditions 

North County Theatre Works will hold auditions for its upcoming production of the Disney musical, Newsies, on April 5 at 6 p.m. and April 7 at 4 p.m., at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. Those auditioning should prepare 16 to 32 measures of a song from the show, bring a backing track, and expect to learn a dance phrase. Video auditions will also be accepted from individuals currently out of town attending college.

Performances of Newsies will take place on June 21, 22, and 23 at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. Rehearsals will be held in the evenings and on weekends starting the week of April 22.

Email northcountytheatreworks@gmail.com to find out more. Δ