Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 04, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Templeton production of 'Newsies' holds auditions 

By

North County Theatre Works will hold auditions for its upcoming production of the Disney musical, Newsies, on April 5 at 6 p.m. and April 7 at 4 p.m., at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. Those auditioning should prepare 16 to 32 measures of a song from the show, bring a backing track, and expect to learn a dance phrase. Video auditions will also be accepted from individuals currently out of town attending college.

Performances of Newsies will take place on June 21, 22, and 23 at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. Rehearsals will be held in the evenings and on weekends starting the week of April 22.

Email northcountytheatreworks@gmail.com to find out more. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Sisters in Crime hosts annual writing conference Read More

  2. Get your reggae on with some of the greats Read More

  3. Jarrett Krosoczka uses graphic novel 'Hey, Kiddo' to tell family story of addiction Read More

  4. 'Us' is both an effective horror-thriller and sociopolitical comment on American duality Read More

  5. Film Listings, 3/28/19 – 4/4/19 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation