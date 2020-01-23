Templeton moves forward with providing Santa Lucia water 

The Templeton Community Services District (CSD) board unanimously approved Santa Lucia School's request to connect to district water at the Jan. 21 district meeting.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Santa Lucia School

FOR THE KIDS Templeton Community Services District moves forward with a binding agreement to provide water for Santa Lucia School, whose current water supply is contaminated.

Vallar Wahba, the Santa Lucia School board treasurer, said the school has a water well that doesn't serve its student population, faculty, or staff. Santa Lucia, Wahba said, is a small nonprofit school that serves the community of Templeton and beyond—several students travel from as far as Grover Beach to attend the school.

"We stand here as a board to really push out the fact that we need to do something. What we are concerned about is we're exposing our children and staff to bacterial contamination," Wahba said.

The well in question has reached the end of its useful life and is heavily impacted due to tree roots. The result is a lack of drinkable water for the school. CSD board Vice President Navid Fardanesh said the board should allow the school to connect to district water to aid "the children of Templeton."

The CSD voted to serve the school as a customer, to direct staff to complete a study for the school site at the district's expense, and to prepare an agreement for future consideration should the study determine that the school is eligible to enter into such agreement. The CSD also solidified its determination that the well in question doesn't adequately serve the school based on past information, tests, and letters from regional water agencies that were made available to the district.

Santa Lucia's request to connect was No. 120 on the CSD's wait list, but the CSD opted to make the school a priority and allocate it the equivalent of one residential unit of water. The school still has to pay the necessary fees and install all necessary infrastructure and plumbing within six months to receive the allocation.

In September 2019, Wahba told the CSD that the individual in charge of monitoring the school's well hadn't notified the school of its damage.The push to seek help from the Templeton CSD came from a State Water Board letter reporting the school's failure to submit monitoring information from the well. Δ