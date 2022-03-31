Templeton Historical Museum Society seeks photographs from the public 

The Templeton Historical Museum Society is currently hosting a photo drive to collect and preserve copies of old photographs of Templeton. The group is accepting donated photos and has scanning equipment available on-site at the museum for anyone who would like to keep their original prints. Photos can also be emailed to info@templetonmuseum.com.

"Unfortunately, the number of photographs documenting the history of Templeton is sparse, and we are seeking assistance from Templeton residents to help improve our collection," according to the Templeton Historical Museum Society. "If you have photographs of Main Street, Templeton businesses, home ranches, dairies, and citizens ... even relatively recent photographs, we ask that you share them with us."

For more info on the photo drive, call (805) 434-0807 or visit templetonmuseum.com. The Templeton Historical Museum, located at 309 S. Main St., is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Δ