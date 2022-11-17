Got a News Tip?
November 17, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Templeton Historical Museum celebrates Founder's Day with tours, demos, and live music 

The Templeton Historical Museum Society will host its Founder's Day Celebration event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. The celebration commemorates the 1886 arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton, which marked the southern terminus of the train line from San Francisco to Los Angeles, according to press materials.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE TEMPLETON HISTORICAL MUSEUM SOCIETY
  • Image Courtesy Of The Templeton Historical Museum Society

During this year's event, the Templeton Historical Museum house and railroad depot will be open to visitors. There will also be blacksmith demonstrations hosted by David Thayer in the museum's early 1900s-era blacksmith shop.

Food from El Red Rooster will be available for purchase along with free pie and cake during the celebration, which also features live music performances, kids activities, walking tours, history lectures, chances to view antique vehicles and railroad artifacts, and other offerings.

For more info on the Templeton Historical Museum Society's Founder's Day Celebration and its included festivities, call (805) 391-0144 or visit templetonmuseum.com. The Templeton Historical Museum is located at 309 S. Main St., Templeton. Δ

