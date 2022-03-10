Templeton High School presents upcoming musical, Sugar 

Performances of Sugar—a musical based on the 1959 film, Some Like It Hot—will be held at the Templeton Performing Arts Center, Thursday, March 24, through Sunday, April 3. This production, which features songs by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill, is produced by Templeton High School's drama department and will run on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Tickets to Sugar range from $15 to $20. For more info on the production and other upcoming shows hosted by Templeton High School, call (805) 591-4770 or visit templetondrama.org. The Templeton Performing Arts Center is located at 1200 S. Main St., Templeton. Δ