Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 10, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Templeton High School presents upcoming musical, Sugar 

By

Performances of Sugar—a musical based on the 1959 film, Some Like It Hot—will be held at the Templeton Performing Arts Center, Thursday, March 24, through Sunday, April 3. This production, which features songs by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill, is produced by Templeton High School's drama department and will run on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Tickets to Sugar range from $15 to $20. For more info on the production and other upcoming shows hosted by Templeton High School, call (805) 591-4770 or visit templetondrama.org. The Templeton Performing Arts Center is located at 1200 S. Main St., Templeton. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. In a bid to secure funds for housing, homeless jazz singer Deborah Gilmore plays the Fremont Theater on March 10 Read More

  2. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Read More

  3. Sommer Roman's Nobles Among Us show at Cuesta College captures the connection humans have with the natural world Read More

  4. PCPA's As You Like It is downright lovable Read More

  5. New pop-up exhibit in Paso Robles showcases symbolic and meditative art Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation