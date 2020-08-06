Templeton amends budget to keep parks and rec services afloat 

In a short-term fix to maintain recreation services, the Templeton Community Services District board recently voted to move money from other funds into its Parks and Recreation Department budget.

OUTSIDE ACTIVITES The Templeton Community Services District amended its budget to get the Parks and Rec Department out of a deficit.

The department took a financial hit as programs and services were shuttered due to COVID-19. The lack of revenue coming in from youth sports and rental fees was leading the department toward a roughly $250,600 deficit.

During its meeting on Aug. 4, the board moved take about $71,000 from solid waste and $11,000 from the intern position to offset the revenue loss, as well as to defer for a year setting aside $70,219 in department operating funds for asset replacement. The district anticipates generating $90,000 from alternate programming—half- or full-day camps, skate and scooter camp, and two separate soccer camps. The board also reduced some employment benefits by $25,000, totalling approximately $250,000, which will take the Parks and Recreation Department out of the impending deficit.

However, the district board couldn't agree on board member Pamela Jardini's motion to take long-term budget discussions and potential resolutions to the parks and recreation committee in September rather than next year.

"We have community support or community input to us that they want this resolved, they want to look at it, and they want to give us ideas. Putting it off to next year is just kicking the can down the road," Jardini said. "That's what got us into problems with the Fire Department, that has continued to keep us in problems with the [Parks and Recreation] Department." Δ