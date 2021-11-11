Got a News Tip?
November 11, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Tell Me Your Secrets 

By
click to enlarge SHIFTING MORALITY Amy Brenneman stars as Mary Barlow, a distraught mother whose daughter may have been abducted by a serial killer. Determined to discover her daughter's fate, Mary takes drastic steps to track down the serial killer's witness-protected girlfriend/accomplice, in the TV series Tell Me Your Secrets, streaming on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MADE UP STORIES AND STUDIO T
  • Photo Courtesy Of Made Up Stories And Studio T
  • SHIFTING MORALITY Amy Brenneman stars as Mary Barlow, a distraught mother whose daughter may have been abducted by a serial killer. Determined to discover her daughter's fate, Mary takes drastic steps to track down the serial killer's witness-protected girlfriend/accomplice, in the TV series Tell Me Your Secrets, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

bingeable.png

Amazon Originals has given us yet another binge-fest series with this mysterious and complicated tale, weaving the storylines of intersecting characters throughout time. Karen Miller, aka, Emma Hall (Lily Rabe), has just been released from a seven-year prison stint after being convicted as an accessory to murder. Her serial killer boyfriend Kit (Xavier Samuel) used her to lure in his victims, and when Karen is released, she has to assume a new identity in a new town to avoid the repercussions if she was found out.

We also follow Mary Barlow (Amy Brenneman), the mother of a missing girl everyone except Mary presumes is dead. She's determined to find out if her daughter was a victim of Kit's, and she descends into madness quickly after sending a convicted but supposedly reformed rapist, John (Hamish Linklater), to track Karen down.

It definitely gets dark when we start looking into all these characters and their murky pasts, and as Karen's lost memories start to surface, it's clear that things are not what they seem. This series has yet to be renewed for a second season, but this first season stands on its own even if it doesn't get picked up. It does stray into some overly complicated writing traps, but overall, it stays compelling, especially as you get into the last few episodes. (10 45-min. episodes) Δ

