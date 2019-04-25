Got a News Tip?
April 25, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Taxis worked for me 

Just wanted to comment on the article regarding Central Coast Taxi and thank you for calling it to the attention of everyone ("Local shares his experience of owning one of SLO County's last taxicab services," April 11).

I had not needed a taxi for years and couldn't find information regarding them. I asked the information booth at the Pismo Pier and they gave me the name and number of Central Coast Taxi. I called them and made arrangements a couple days out for a pick up at 4:30 a.m. to the airport. I was apprehensive about the very early time, but they arrived exactly on time. The driver was very nice and helpful with my luggage. I called them a couple of days before my return, and they were at the airport waiting for me upon my arrival at 9:15 a.m.

A very pleasant (and non-stressful) event for me, and I recommend them to anyone who would not be interested in taking other types of transportation. I wouldn't want to see the taxi service be eliminated in the area.

Margaret Kamakani

Arroyo Grande

