Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 15, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Tax dollars shouldn't bail out nuclear industry 

By

Do you want your tax dollars to be used to bail out the nuclear industry? Do you want to see between $50 billion and $100 billion of taxpayer dollars used over the next decade to keep these unprofitable, expensive, dangerous, and dirty reactors operating? Do you want to accumulate more radioactive waste with nowhere to go?

From the very beginning, private enterprise has not been interested in investing in the risky nuclear industry, so the taxpayer was tapped to pay for most of the research and development. Now the American Jobs Act proposes to continue that pattern in the mistaken belief that nuclear can help solve the problem of climate change.

On the contrary, researcher Dr. Benjamin Sovacool concludes, "Every dollar you spend on nuclear, you could have saved five or six times as much carbon with efficiency or wind farms." His research is available insciencedirect.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. I stand corrected ... not Read More

  2. Legitimate debate Read More

  3. Not everyone is free Read More

  4. Mighty white of you, Paso! Read More

  5. Science, groupthink, and trust Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation