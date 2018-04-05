Tastes good, feels good 

Doing something about diabetes: Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is hosting a fundraiser to raise awareness and support research for those impacted by diabetes in Arroyo Grande this April 10, and it promises to be a pretty tasty affair. The winemaker dinner will kick off at Ember at 6 p.m. and feature local wines from Deovlet Wines, Sinor-LaVallee, Biddle Ranch Vineyard, and Ancient Peaks. All proceeds will benefit SDRI to support research, education, and care for those impacted by diabetes. Chef/owner Brian Collins (alum of Chef Alice Waters' Chez Panisse), is prepared to dazzle diners with paired appetizers, wood fired pizzas, entrees, and desserts (slowine.com; (805) 682-7640, Ext. 246, or via email at khornbuckle@sansum.org.) Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain brings her own straw. Send bites to hthomas@newtimesslo.com.