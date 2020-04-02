Got a News Tip?
April 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Taboo 

By
click to enlarge HEART OF DARKNESS Tom Hardy stars as James Keziah Delaney, an adventurer with dark secrets, who's caught in the middle of a trade war, in the visually arresting historical fiction, Taboo.

Photo Courtesy Of The BBC

HEART OF DARKNESS Tom Hardy stars as James Keziah Delaney, an adventurer with dark secrets, who's caught in the middle of a trade war, in the visually arresting historical fiction, Taboo.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2017-present

Where's it showing? FX, Hulu, Amazon Prime

Now in its second season on FX, the BBC's fictionalized historical drama centers on adventurer James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy), who after disappearing into Africa for 10 years and being presumed dead, turns up in London upon the death of his father to collect his inheritance: His father's beleaguered trading company, and more importantly, a disputed but highly valuable piece of America—the Nootka Sound, a strategic trading location that's desperately coveted by the East India Trading Company, which will stop at nothing to acquire it. The War of 1812 is drawing to a close (it's approximately 1814), and both the fledgling U.S. government and England want control of Nootka Sound.

Run by Sir Stewart Strange (Jonathan Pryce), East India has its work cut out for it because Delaney is as ruthless and cunning as Strange, and maybe—just maybe—Delaney's in league with the devil. He's definitely a man with few people he can trust. He left London under a black cloud for an incestuous affair with his now-married half-sister, Zilpha Geary (Oona Chaplin). He also has Brace (David Hayman), his father's loyal servant. The actress Lorna Bow (Jessie Buckley) also becomes part of Delaney's elaborate plan to leverage his control of the Nootka Sound into power.

Dark, violent, and frequently disturbing, this is a riveting series that's visually arresting and well-acted. I'm still in season one, but this is bingeworthy. (Sixteen 59 min. episodes.) Δ

