Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Sweet tooth 

By

Go nuts: Fans of SLODOCO already know that the eccentric, creative, and delicious doughnut creator opened a second location on Tuesday, March 26, because every other media outlet in the San Luis Obispo County has covered it ad nauseam. But because we aren't haters, I'm here to say that I am very excited about having a SLOCOCO in Atascadero, because there are days when I want a doughnut on my way to work in the morning—and I'm not the only one who's been salivating. The shop at 6917 E. El Camino Real in Colony Square opened to a crowd of fans. The spot will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. And, they're hiring doughnut slingers for the A-Town location right now (check out slodoco.com/apply for more info) ... Doc Burnstein's must have been in the mood for changes. In addition to offering ice cream delivery, the parlor is announcing more changes in its push to become a national brand and to open 100 neighborhood ice cream parlors throughout California. Michael Boyer, previously the chief operating officer at Digital West, was appointed as the corporation's new CEO while Doc's founder, Greg Steinberger, is now the chairman of the board. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham likes a side of beef with her wine. Send your nibbles and bites to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Camillia Lanham

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Take it to the salami shop Read More

  2. Nipomo style Read More

  3. Can season Read More

  4. Fresh and fermented: Asian Bistro serves Japanese and Korean flavors on Higuera Street Read More

  5. Kick it root down: Celery root is a unique root vegetable to try during late spring Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation