click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of DC Entertainment And Netflix

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS Gus (Christian Convery), a human-deer hybrid, navigates a post-apocalyptic world in search of his origins, in the Netflix TV series Sweet Tooth.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

Gus (Christian Convery) is a young boy being raised by his Papa in a post-apocalyptic world, hidden away from society for his safety because Gus isn't like a "normal" kid in one big way: He's half human and half deer, and there is no hiding his horns. If he's found out by the world at large, he'll be captured, experimented on, even killed for being who he is, but he isn't the only anomaly out there. The human race is morphing into a race of half-breeds, and scientists can't explain if the new race carries a virus that infected and wreaked havoc on the world or is merely protected from it.

When his world gets turned upside down and he's left on his own, Gus tags along with Tommy, who he calls "Big Man" (Nonso Anozie), who reluctantly becomes Gus' protector and guide. We also meet Aimee (Dania Ramirez) who runs a sanctuary in a shuttered zoo to protect her adopted daughter, Wendy (Naledi Murray), who's half human and half pig, as well as other lost vulnerable half-breed children. We also meet a group of young rebels who believe the "Great Crumble" (the virus and subsequent events) is Mother Nature taking back the Earth, which is led by Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen), who soon becomes Gus' advocate and ally.

This show, based on a comic book series, is tender and sweet, visually beautiful, and filled with meaning and messages that go far beyond a simple story. The first season is eight episodes, and I binged right through them. Bring on season 2, Netflix! (eight 37- to 53-min. episodes) Δ