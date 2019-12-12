Sweet potato fries and finals 

Recently my folks and I talked about the food we ate when we were poor, sexy, and in college. My dad ate a dozen donuts (which he said cost less than 50 cents) a day at Cornell. My mom ate cheap baby food to get her tummy through nursing school. And me? My dormmates and I would go to the local San Diego coffee shops for coffee and fries dipped in ranch dressing. We'd sit there for hours for our free refills of coffee in between studying and avoiding studying. The vibe at Kreuzberg reminds me of those college days. The music is ethereal, the studying nooks are straight out of Architectural Digest, the motto is "Poor but sexy," and the snacks are off the hook. At Craft K Union, the coffee is as good as European, and the kitchen snacks don't look anything like those in the '90s coffee shop days. What comfort and joy I feel eating those handmade, thinly sliced, baked sweet potato fries dipped in ranch. Seasoned with a generous amount of garlic and spices, they are perfectly crisp on the outside and soft inside. Served on crossword puzzle wax paper, the snack is right for thinking, dreaming, and socializing.

Kreuzberg California is located at 685 Higuera St., SLO. A rather large portion of sweet potato fries is available during snack hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A bowl of fries or tots goes for $6.25. To upgrade to sweet potato fries, add $3. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is less poor now but still sexy. Send plates of tots to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.