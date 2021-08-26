What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of ASAP Entertainment

OUT FOR JUSTICE After his wife dies thanks to Big Pharma greed, Ray (Jason Momoa, right) searches for the culprits while protecting his daughter, Rachel (Isabela Merced), in Sweet Girl.

Brian Andrew Mendoza directs this action thriller about Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa), whose wife, Amanda (Adria Arjona), dies from cancer because a lifesaving generic version of an expensive treatment is pulled from the market. In a moment of pique, Ray promises to kill the greedy people responsible, but instead, a hitman tries to kill him and his daughter, Rachel (Isabela Merced).

What follows is a predictable and generic revenge tale with what is undoubtedly one of the dumbest and least effective third-act twists in recent memory. I literally groaned out loud and wondered why there were still 20 minutes left on this clunker. It's pretty bad even by straight-to-video standards.

On the positive side, there're some good action and fight sequences. Its Pittsburg setting is a love letter to the city. Momoa is engaging here and definitely proves he can act, and the chemistry between him and Merced as his daughter is believable. Still, this is basically a weak family drama punctuated by fight sequences, leading to the eye-rolling reveal that will have you shaking your head. If I had missed it, I wouldn't have felt the worse for it. (96 min.) Δ