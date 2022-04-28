click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Claudia Schröder And Zeitgeist Filmproduktion

WITH CHILD Just as Frida (Friederike Kempter) learns she's pregnant, her boyfriend leaves her, in the German-language dramedy Sweet Disaster, screening as part of the SLOIFF.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2021

Where's it showing? April 28 in Downtown Centre Cinemas in SLO at 7:30 p.m.; April 29 in The Palm Theatre in SLO at 7 p.m.; April 30 in Downtown Centre Cinemas at 7:45 p.m.; May 1, virtually at noon

Laura Lehmus directs this dramedy screenplay by Ruth Toma about 40-year-old art teacher Frida (Friederike Kempter), who realizes she's pregnant by airline pilot Felix (Florian Lukas), who left her for his previous girlfriend. Determined to get him back, she goes to desperate and pathetic extremes.

This is very whimsical and animated filmmaking, which mirrors Frida's own inner life. She teaches developmentally challenged children to express themselves through art, and she herself has an imagination that comes to life before our eyes, sometimes leading viewers to question what's real and what's her imagination. It's also a very female-centric story examining mother/daughter dynamics, the loss of father figures, and the idea of women helping women.

Filled with both funny and tender moments, it's really the story of a middle-age crisis and a woman afraid of being alone. Frida's desperate behavior may make you cringe, but at her core, she's a kind, sweet person who deserves better. Wisely, the story doesn't play Felix as a bad guy—just a guy who's trying to do right for himself, his girlfriend, and the mother of his child. Life is complicated; Sweet Disaster doesn't try to simplify it. (in German, Finnish, and English; 90 min.) Δ