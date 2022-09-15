Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 15, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Suspense novelist Catherine Kitcho hosts author talk in Grover Beach 

By
click to enlarge Catherine Kitcho - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GROVER BEACH COMMUNITY LIBRARY
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Grover Beach Community Library
  • Catherine Kitcho

The Grover Beach Community Library will hold a Meet the Author event with novelist Catherine Kitcho on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kitcho will be discussing two of her suspense novels, Dark Side Identity and Dark Side Redemption, during the talk. Light refreshments will be served at the free event.

For more info on the program and other upcoming author talks hosted at the Grover Beach Community Library, call (805) 481-4131 or visit groverbeachlibrary.org. The library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Two photographers capture the Oceano Dunes in series, with respective exhibits in SLO and Solvang Read More

  2. Folk-n-Soak returns to Franklin Hot Springs Sept. 23-25 Read More

  3. Barbarian is wildly inventive and #MeToo-timely Read More

  4. Jonny Loquasto headlines comedy show in Morro Bay Read More

  5. I Just Killed My Dad Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation