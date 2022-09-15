Suspense novelist Catherine Kitcho hosts author talk in Grover Beach 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Grover Beach Community Library

Catherine Kitcho

The Grover Beach Community Library will hold a Meet the Author event with novelist Catherine Kitcho on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kitcho will be discussing two of her suspense novels, Dark Side Identity and Dark Side Redemption, during the talk. Light refreshments will be served at the free event.

For more info on the program and other upcoming author talks hosted at the Grover Beach Community Library, call (805) 481-4131 or visit groverbeachlibrary.org. The library is located at 240 N. 9th St., Grover Beach. Δ