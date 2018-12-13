Surf's up and so are spirits: On Dec. 14, head to the coast for a chill community event sans tourists! The Shell Beach Holiday Stroll features local merchants selling their giftable wares along Shell Beach Road between 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy shopping, refreshments, live music, grab bags for the kids, and a Surfin' Santa. For more information, go to sbig.org ... Sip a glass of local wine and sink into the relaxing sounds of live music at the Cambria Pines Lodge this Dec. 16 and Dec. 20. With a fire crackling at the Fireside Lounge and organic, hand-picked herbs and produce on your plate, you'll be feeling truly merry and bright. Learn more at cambriapineslodge.com ... Stolo Vineyards and Winery in Cambria is the highest ranked winery on the Central Coast according to Wine Enthusiast's annual "The Enthusiast 100," which showcases the best wines of the year. Way to go! Learn more at stolofamilyvineyards.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is surfing with Santa. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.