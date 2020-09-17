Support for essential workers 

I was raised on the Central Coast and lived in Morro Bay, Avila Beach, and San Luis Obispo, but I no longer live in the area. This past weekend I had come home to visit my mother on her 66th birthday in Los Osos. She lives in the Daisy Hill Estates, a senior park that is truly one of a kind. She just moved into the park in July since my grandmother, her mother, passed on and left her the house.

New to the park, she has been welcomed by incredible folks who I truly think should be noticed. Not to give them recognition, but to let the people they honor nightly know that there are people like them out here sending them thanks, sending them their thoughts and appreciation, prayers and love.

Every night at 8 p.m. I heard this ruckus outside, flutes and bells, etc. I asked my mom what the heck all the noise was about. She told me that at 8 p.m. every single night, many people from the estates gather in the cul-de-sac at the end of her road with their bells, one flute, and warm hearts. They gather to ring their bells, sing, and play the flute in recognition of and to honor the essential workers during the pandemic, as well as people who are impacted by COVID-19.

I thought this was a really nice, and I thought that the people being honored by these kind folks should know that these people are out here for them, thinking of them, thanking them, and wishing them well. I figured maybe there was a way that you would be able to let them know that these folks have every one of them in their hearts. You never know. Worth a try. If not, at least you know.

Kristen Bishop

visiting Los Osos