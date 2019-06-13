Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 13, 2019 News

Supervisors to consider moratorium on hemp grows 

By

Less than two months after San Luis Obispo County joined the U.S. and California in lifting a prohibition on commercial hemp production, SLO County supervisors will consider banning the crop again at a June 18 meeting.

click to enlarge NO MORE HEMP? San Luis Obispo County supervisors will discuss a possible ban on commercial hemp production on June 18, mere weeks after opening the market locally. - FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • File Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • NO MORE HEMP? San Luis Obispo County supervisors will discuss a possible ban on commercial hemp production on June 18, mere weeks after opening the market locally.

First District Supervisor John Peschong said some county residents have expressed concerns about the community impacts of growing hemp, including odor, and SLO's lack of local rules and regulations.

"We needed to look at all options and listen to the community," Peschong told New Times. "To me, it's all about neighbor-to-neighbor conflict."

In early May, SLO County legalized commercial hemp as statewide regulations went into effect for the industry. On Jan. 1, 2019, Congress removed hemp from the federal Schedule 1 controlled substances list.

Under the state's rules, county agricultural commissioners are responsible for registering hemp grows within their jurisdictions.

Since the local market opened, the SLO County Department of Agriculture has approved 14 hemp applications. All of those grows, according to Assistant Agricultural Commissioner Marc Lee, are for producing CBD, which is a non-psychoactive chemical in hemp that's used in health products.

"Everyone wants to grow for CBD," Lee said. "It's going to look very similar to cannabis and potentially the odors are similar. If they're growing for CBD, they're growing all the way to flowering."

The push for a hemp urgency ordinance came directly from the Board of Supervisors during a May 21 meeting. Peschong made a motion, which was unanimously supported, to agendize it, emphasizing the possible need for grow setbacks.

As proposed, the urgency ordinance would temporarily ban all industrial hemp cultivation with the exception of the 14 growers who already successfully registered in the county.

Urgency ordinances require four votes to pass (as opposed to a simple majority) and remain valid for 45 days, after which the board could renew it for another year.

Peschong said he will wait to hear more public input on June 18 before he makes up his mind about a moratorium.

"Everything's on the table," he said. "I want people to show up and enlighten us." Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Grand jury takes on fire prevention Read More

  2. Wheels of delicious: Crafting cheese ain't easy on the Central Coast Read More

  3. Supervisors face mounting pressure to tighten cannabis ordinance Read More

  4. Meet Zen Dog's Nick Regalia, downtown SLO's lone late-night street vendor Read More

  5. Paso tenants sue over alleged slum conditions, now won’t have to pay rent Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation