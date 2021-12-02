Supervisors did us wrong 

In my opinion it is very wrong for just one person, i.e., a county supervisor, to be the deciding vote that completely upends the voting districts in our county. The supervisors adopted the Patten map, which appears to be blatant gerrymandering. I think those in the districts that are adversely affected should file a class action suit. It makes no sense to combine districts that have very little in common and whose aims are at odds with one another. Also, they should realize that trying to sideline whole segments of our population will just make for very active voters who will work hard to replace those who have "done them wrong."

Shane VerPlanck

Los Osos