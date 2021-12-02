Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 02, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Supervisors did us wrong 

In my opinion it is very wrong for just one person, i.e., a county supervisor, to be the deciding vote that completely upends the voting districts in our county. The supervisors adopted the Patten map, which appears to be blatant gerrymandering. I think those in the districts that are adversely affected should file a class action suit. It makes no sense to combine districts that have very little in common and whose aims are at odds with one another. Also, they should realize that trying to sideline whole segments of our population will just make for very active voters who will work hard to replace those who have "done them wrong."

Shane VerPlanck

Los Osos

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Outrageous outrage Read More

  2. In your hands Read More

  3. Illogical ramblings Read More

  4. Forgotten Read More

  5. Reimagine, not rebrand Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation