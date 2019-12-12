Supervisor candidates Peschong and Shakofsky spar over radio ad 

The fledging battle for San Luis Obispo County District 1 supervisor is already off to a hot start.

A spree of local radio ads paid for by incumbent Supervisor John Peschong paints his new opponent, Stephanie Shakofsky, as a "San Francisco liberal" attempting "a left-wing takeover" of the Board of Supervisors, according to a Dec. 9 summary of the ad in The Tribune.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN Incumbent 1st District SLO County Supervisor John Peschong went on the offensive against his challenger, Stephanie Shakofsky, in a new radio ad.

The ads caused a stir in North County, as Shakofsky had yet to formally announce her candidacy. Shakofsky is a Paso Robles vineyard owner who recently moved to SLO County from the Bay Area. A former director of the Oakland-based Center for Creative Land Recycling, Shakofsky is a leading critic of the incoming cannabis industry in SLO County.

Shakofsky said Peschong's ad was full of "a bunch of scare words."

"It's all political lies," she told New Times. "It's what he does for a living. He writes dirty ads as a political consultant. ... The only thing he got right was the pronunciation of my name and the fact I recently moved from the Bay Area."

Shakofsky said she is running for her first elected office on a platform of "open and transparent government." She alleges that "backroom deals" created favorable rules for the cannabis industry, at the expense of local residents.

"They wrote those regulations really behind closed doors with the industry groups and tried to foist it onto the public," she said. "They ended up kicking up a hornets nest."

The owner of Saint Marie Vineyard is behind two lawsuits challenging cannabis projects that were approved in North County.

Peschong denied any attempts to favor the cannabis industry as a supervisor.

"If you ask the [cannabis] farmers, they'll tell us it's very slow," Peschong told New Times. "We've held hundreds of cannabis meetings over the last three years, taken input from all kinds of different communities.

"I guess she didn't live in the county at the time and couldn't attend them," he added.

Peschong—co-owner of the political consulting firm Meridian Pacific—also defended his radio ad, specifically a part attacking Shakofsky for her position on the recently finished Paso Robles groundwater sustainability plan.

"In three different meetings she's had in the community, she stated she does not support the water plan we've put together," Peschong said. "I think we've put together a good plan and I think she's wrong."

Shakofsky has been critical of Peschong's leadership on groundwater. Her stance is that agricultural stakeholders were sidelined in the sustainability plan development, which could result in economic impacts.

As for the contentious start to their race—which culminates in the March, 3, 2020 primary election—Shakofsky said it has actually helped her campaign.

"My donations have gone up. People are calling me telling me they're just disgusted," she said. "People in this district are just sick of the negative campaigning, and this is crossing all party lines." Δ Caldwell Rally kicks off campaign

Andy Caldwell held his first campaign rally on Dec. 7, under overcast skies, scattered rain showers, and a massive flag whipping in the wind.

His path to Salud Carbajal's 24th Congressional District seat began with a more than 10-to-1 fundraising disadvantage. A Sept. 30 campaign finance report shows he had raised about $67,303 compared to Carbajal's $983,220, and Caldwell's still getting his campaign personnel together.

Caldwell may still be getting his feet underneath him, but his supporters—approximately 300 of them—chanted "Andy" in unison, holding up banners, some wearing "Make America Great Again" hats. They congregated in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel next to the Santa Maria Airport.

Some supporters handed out bumper stickers.

Caldwell walked among the crowd as various speakers stood atop the flatbed of a crane, which extended, flying a massive American flag.

Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County's 5th District supervisor, went over his history with the incumbent congressman.

"I've worked with Salud Carbajal; I spent six years with him on the Board of Supervisors. And I gotta be honest with you, I like him as a person. He's a really nice guy, and I respect his service to this country," Lavagnino said. "But something happened to him when he went back to D.C. ... Salud has made a conscious decision that he doesn't think a conservative can beat him in this district. And so he's tacked to the left. He's moved left, and he's just decided that we don't matter."

Lavagnino said Caldwell was the sort of leader who would stay consistent.

"I want somebody that's not going to change," Lavagnino said. "And I know Andy Caldwell's not going to change. Look at his hairstyle. He's not changing. Andy's doing it his way."

Recent campaigns for the 24th District seat have drawn millions of dollars to support both the Democratic and Republican candidates. In 2016—an election with no incumbent—Carbajal raised $3.2 million in his winning bid, which garnered him 53.4 percent of the vote, while Justin Fareed raised $2.4 million and received 46.6 percent of the vote. In 2018, incumbent Carbajal sailed to victory with a $2.8 million war chest and 58.6 percent of the vote, while Fareed saw his support taper to $1.5 million and 41.4 percent of the vote.

Caldwell still has a ways to go to establish his campaign. So far he's corralled a Sacramento consultant, but he said he expects to get canvassers and other elements of his political ground game installed sometime in January, ahead of the March primary.

After the rally, Caldwell expanded on his platform, saying he wanted America to bring back the kinds of jobs that can elevate people to the middle class.

He also talked about the shortage of farm labor on the Central Coast.

"There is a critical shortage of labor, especially if it's considered backbreaking labor, for farmers but also construction workers," he said. "Our [agriculture] is year-round. The bottom line is most of the programs out there are not suited for our needs. But a guest-worker program is something I completely and totally support ... but I also want our border secure. I want it all." Δ