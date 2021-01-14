click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of New Line Cinema

HUMANITY'S ONLY HOPE An all-powerful artificial intelligence decides to study Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy) to decide if humanity deserves to survive, in Superintelligence, screening on HBO Max.

What's it rated? PG

When? 2020

Where's it showing? HBO Max

When the fate of the world falls on average Carol Peters' (Melissa McCarthy) shoulders, antics ensue. Superintelligence, an AI voiced by James Corden, has chosen to study Carol in his ultimate decision to either enslave, save, or destroy humanity. Proving people are good isn't always easy though, and Carol has her own baggage added into the mix—an ex she still loves, George (Bobby Cannavale), and a career in technology that is quickly considering her a dinosaur in the field.

Directed by Ben Falcone, McCarthy's real-world husband, this comedy is laugh-out-loud funny and endearing to boot. McCarthy gets to play a real, feeling character here—not the over-the-top buffoonery we've seen her cast in before in films such as Bridesmaids and Tammy. Don't get me wrong, she's brilliant in those roles. Getting to see her as a person instead of a character is wonderfully refreshing though.

Corden is a gem with his quick wit and ever-endearing British quips. The romance between Carol and George is just adorable, and even though you can guess how this lighthearted comedy is going to end, it's still a whole lot of fun to watch it play out. Any fan of McCarthy's will love watching her do her adorable thing in Superintelligence. (106 min.) Δ