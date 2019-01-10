Sunday snacking 

Big plans: Sunday Funday at Baileyana Winery in Edna Valley is always a blast, so don't miss the next one scheduled for Jan. 20 (unless you want to live with the FOMO). Hang for an afternoon of wine, music, and food provided by Hurricane Kitchen Food Truck (Bear Market Riot will provide the tunes; for info, go to slowine.com) ... Had a few extra pounds of butternut squash lying around since Thanksgiving? No worries. Use it all up on a Sunday afternoon and try a few new recipes, like butternut beignets, butternut squash pie, or perhaps a unique butternut squash BLT salad! Stranger flavors have mingled before ... McConnell's Fine Ice Creams has officially opened in downtown SLO! The 868 Monterey St. location is perfectly situated for strolling whilst shopping and licking. Δ

