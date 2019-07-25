Summer solved 

It was 100-and-a-million degrees and I was headed down Morro Road in A-town with a sweet tooth and a Top Gun-level "need for speed" (aka coffee). That's when Tina Wisberg, the cheery, take-charge owner of drive-through local favorite coffee house Brew-it, read my mind and told me I needed to try the most popular drink on her menu: the Blended Blackberry Lavender White Chocolate Mocha. Say what? That is exactly what I wanted. I felt like slapping her a high five, Goose and Maverick style, but my body was wilting. I could barely think straight. But this refreshing drink, which comes in a large cup, was made in something like 20 seconds. Pretty with the subtle essence of lavender and white chocolate, the sweet blackberry syrup fruits it up a notch. It's so revivifying, it will take care of your desire for coffee, chocolate, and cream; your love for a bowl of summer berries; and your poor overheated body's request for a refreshing floral spritzer. All. In. One.

Brew-it CoffeeTea, a place to find espresso drinks, teas and chais, smoothies and bobas, is located at 6570 Morro Road, Atascadero. The Blended Blackberry Lavender White Chocolate Mocha is $5.25 ($6 with almond milk instead of regular milk). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is ready and refreshed. Send your favorite drinks, dines, and dribbles to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.