Summer savor now 

Throw it in the pot: Make use of all your spring seasonal surplus with a few luscious recipes courtesy of SLO County's favorite food savers, GleanSLO. Sign up for the nonprofit's mailing list and learn about how you can transform your green garden haul into artichoke lemon pasta; snap pea, radish, and avocado salad; or blood orange galette (it really is always citrus season here on the Central Coast). You can also learn how to start your very own gleaning group in your neighborhood (go to gleanslo.org) ... Relax on the grass: Head to Downtown City Park at the heart of Paso Robles with a blanket or low-back beach chair and enjoy the sounds of summer. The town's concerts in the park series runs through Aug. 16 with a wave of rock, funk, blues, and country tunes (sip J Lohr wines and make dinner reservations downtown for the perfect North County night; learn more at pasoroblesdowntown.org). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is eating backyard artichokes. Lots of them. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.