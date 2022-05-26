Summer Guide 2022 

click to enlarge

In-person activities, festivals, celebrations, live music, camps, and more continue to multiply as we cross our fingers and watch pandemic restrictions retreat behind us. There's so much happening that it's hard to keep tabs on it all, but we've got you covered! Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood collected as many events as he could and put them in one spot so you don't have to search very hard to figure out your summer plans. Our annual Summer Guide is full of the things that make the Central Coast a fabulous place to spend those dog days of summer.

—Camillia Lanham, editor