Summer Guide 2019 

I know it doesn’t really feel like summer is right around the corner, but I promise that the sun will come out eventually. Those low-hanging soggy clouds full of wet will part, leaving you with the dog days of summer staring you straight in the face. How will you ever fill all of that daylight? Don’t worry. New Times’ annual Summer Guide is fresh for 2019, and we can take you where you need, want, or didn’t know you had to go. All you have to do is open it up and take a look.

Camillia Lanham, editor