August 19, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Studios on the Park showcases glass artists in new group show, Luminous Landscapes 

By

Eight glass artists are participating in a new group exhibition, Luminous Landscapes, at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. The exhibit premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and is scheduled to remain on display through Monday, Nov. 1. Guest curated by glass artist Stephanie Wilbanks (whose artwork is also featured in the exhibit) and wood sculptor Ken Wilbanks, Luminous Landscapes will showcase a variety of glass art disciplines, including blown glass, stained glass, mosaic glass, and fused glass.

The show's featured artists, alongside Stephanie, are Rod Baker, Theresa Buccola, George Jercich, Kelly Johnson, Richard Mortensen, Carolyn Niblick, and Brenda Steffensen. For more info on Luminous Landscapes, call (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org. The gallery is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ

