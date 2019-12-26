Studios on the Park presents Keeping the Faith exhibition 

Keeping the Faith: An Artistic Celebration of Judaism opens at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, Jan. 2, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 26. This art and film showcase features more than 70 artworks depicting Jewish heritage, culture, and traditions.

"It will be a very uplifting and educational experience," exhibit curator Ellen November said in a press release. "The exhibit displays 2D and 3D art from all mediums and explores holidays, celebrations, rituals, and beliefs."

Other featured pieces include three paintings by artist and comedian Harpo Marx of the famous Marx Brothers, whose parents were Jewish immigrants. The paintings are on loan from Jim Marx, Harpo's son.

As part of the exhibition, the gallery will be screening the Marx Brothers film, Horse Feathers, at Park Cinemas on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. The film will be immediately followed by a Q-and-A with Steve Stoliar, author of Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho's House.

To find out more about Keeping the Faith: An Artistic Celebration of Judaism and its associated events, call Studios on the Park at (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org. Δ