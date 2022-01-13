Studios on the Park presents first exhibit of the year, Sweet and Sour 

Sweet and Sour, a new group show at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, premiered at the beginning of January and is scheduled to remain on display through the end of February. Participating artists in this exhibit were asked to submit artworks of various media, including painting, photography, and mixed media, that interpret the show's theme and title.

"It's really fun to see how each artist took the term 'sweet and sour' and made it their own," Sarah Ambrose, executive director of Studios on the Park, said in press materials. "The variety of work that came out of this title showcases the true talent that we have here on the Central Coast. Artists from a variety of mediums got to experiment and have a little fun with this one."

To find out more about Sweet and Sour, call (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org. Studios on the Park is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. The exhibit is available to view during the venue's regular hours, Sunday through Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. Δ