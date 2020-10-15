Studios on the Park hosts fiber art exhibit, True Blue: Sew to Speak 

Studios on the Park in Paso Robles presents True Blue: Sew to Speak, a fiber art group show that explores women's history, ecology, and personal truths, through Monday, Nov. 2. The show's title is inspired by the exhibit's predominant palette of blues, co-curators Julie Frankel and Melinda Forbes explained in press materials from Studios on the Park.

"We've found that organizing a group show around a color really works here. Every color has a deep meaning, and it's wonderful to see how each of the dozen participating artists works with the meaning of 'blue' and stories inspired by 'blue,' differently," Frankel and Forbes said in a shared statement. "We chose the color blue because of its earthly associations of sky and sea. Blue symbolizes truth, sincerity, loyalty.

"These are such crazy times," Frankel and Forbes continued. "As we chase the truth in a storm of hopes and fears, we hope to make people think, care, vote, and treat each other with kindness."

The current works on display in the exhibit will serve as a preview of a more extensive group show planned for sometime in 2021, according to Studios on the Park, when public gatherings are safer. The participating artists behind True Blue began collaborating on the project near the end of 2019 and continued through March 2020.

Since its reopening in June, following nearly four months of closure due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, Studios on the Park has employed new safety procedures and requests that visitors wear protective face masks and practice social distancing. Groups larger than six individuals are encouraged to call the gallery's staff at (805) 238-9800 in advance of entering the facility.

Visit studiosonthepark.org to find out more about True Blue: Sew to Speak. Studios on the Park is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ