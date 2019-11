Handcrafted for the Holidays opens at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, Nov. 21, and will run through Sunday, Dec. 29. This seasonal exhibition features a variety of craftspeople from all over California. Admission to the show is free. Interested artists are encouraged to apply to join the showcase throughout the month. The gallery is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Call (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org to find out more. Δ