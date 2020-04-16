Studios on the Park founder hosts online series of painting workshops 

Artist Anne Laddon, founder of Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, is currently hosting her own painting workshop series online, titled Springtime in Paso. The series premiered on April 11 and upcoming dates include April 18, 25, and May 2, each from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $50, and participants will need to provide their own easel, canvas, brush, oils or acrylics, and other supplies. To sign up or find out more about the workshops, visit the series' Eventbrite page.

Although Studios on the Park is currently closed, the gallery is offering a virtual walkthrough of one of its exhibitions, Orchids: Nature's Masterpieces, which is available for free at studiosonthepark.org. Δ