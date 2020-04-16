Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 16, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Studios on the Park founder hosts online series of painting workshops 

By

Artist Anne Laddon, founder of Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, is currently hosting her own painting workshop series online, titled Springtime in Paso. The series premiered on April 11 and upcoming dates include April 18, 25, and May 2, each from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $50, and participants will need to provide their own easel, canvas, brush, oils or acrylics, and other supplies. To sign up or find out more about the workshops, visit the series' Eventbrite page.

Although Studios on the Park is currently closed, the gallery is offering a virtual walkthrough of one of its exhibitions, Orchids: Nature's Masterpieces, which is available for free at studiosonthepark.org. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. HBO's The Plot Against America paints an alternate reality in which Charles Lindbergh beats FDR to become U.S. president Read More

  2. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is a fascinating look at an underrepresented part of black history Read More

  3. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer Read More

  4. Meet SLO County's new poet laureate, Kevin Clark Read More

  5. Big Big SLO consolidates live local streaming concerts on one website Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation